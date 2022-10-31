Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen, broke the record for the most race wins in a season at the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen took his fourteenth win of the 2022 season, breaking the record that was previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. And now, a photo has been shared to social media of Verstappen meeting Schumacher as a young boy.

Verstappen has had a brilliant year by taking his second championship win as well as breaking this latest record.



A Twitter user, @formulakimmich, posted two photos to their followers of a young Verstappen meeting Schumacher, with the caption:

"That little kid just broke his record."

This is another massive moment in the Dutchman's career, and the 25-year-old will be looking ahead to carry on his winning streak in the 2023 season.

Verstappen showed a fantastic performance yesterday along with his teammate, Sergio Perez, getting third place on the podium at his home race. It looked as though Mercedes may have been able to take the win with a different tyre strategy but in the end that did not pay off for them so were left with Lewis Hamilton in second place and George Russell in fourth.

Verstappen posted to his social media, reflecting on breaking the record. He wrote:

"Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race! "To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @redbulracing @hondaracingglobal. "Today our strategy worked out really well. To celebrate a double podium here is an incredible result @schecoperez. Mexico, your support has been unreal, thank you so much"

Red Bull fans will be looking ahead to the Brazilian Grand Prix in a couple of weeks time.