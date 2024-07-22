F1 News: Heartwarming Video From Sergio Perez Revealed After Social Media Mocking
A heartfelt video of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez from 2023 resurfaced on social media platform X, where he wished Formula 1 on-stage host Sean Kelly a speedy recovery in Bahrain last year. This gesture has emerged at a time when Perez is experiencing a challenging period in Formula 1, and the relentless mocking on social media continues.
After showing decent form early in the season, the Mexican driver began to lose ground in terms of points, widening the gap between him and his teammate Max Verstappen to 141 points. In the last two Grand Prix weekends, Perez crashed during qualifying, resulting in his elimination in Q1.
Red Bull has been hinting through comments from team principal Christian Horner and senior advisor Helmut Marko, that Perez could be asked to step down if he doesn't improve his performance, despite his recent signing of a contract extension for 2025 with the option for 2026.
Given his current situation, news and rumors about the 34-year-old driver haven't been positive or motivating. Despite this, Perez recently revealed that the 'noise' doesn't affect him as he remains completely focused on proving himself by finishing races within the points before F1 heads into the summer break.
Originally, the tweet was a response to Brendon Leigh, a Sauber Esports driver, who expressed concerns about how social media mocks underperforming drivers. He urged the public to show respect to the drivers behind the helmets and the dedicated teams supporting them.
Here's what Kelly wrote in response:
"Seconded. Here’s the message Checo Perez and Red Bull sent to me when I landed up in hospital in Bahrain last year. Much harder to rip someone to shreds when they show genuine human concern toward you."
The video in the tweet features Perez sending a message to Kelly, who had to remain in Bahrain last year after the season opener due to a spinal injury. The F1 host spent ten days in the hospital recovering.
It is notable that Perez finished within the points in P7 at the Hungarian Grand Prix after starting from sixteenth. This was two positions behind Verstappen, who faced a challenging struggle in the race's final stages to secure a podium finish.