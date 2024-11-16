F1 News: Helmut Marko Delivers Verdict On New FIA Race Director After Red Flag Controversies
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has given his praise for the FIA's new race director, Rui Marques, who is stepping in to replace Niels Wittich. Marko highlighted Rui's exceptional performance in his previous roles as race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3. This endorsement coincides with former team owner Eddie Jordan's criticism of Wittich, accusing him of unfair treatment toward Max Verstappen during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend at Interlagos.
Wittich, who became the race director in 2022, parted ways with the FIA on Tuesday after reported tensions with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. However, he has made it clear that he did not resign.
Rui will step into the role during the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, an event Marko is eager to witness. As a Red Bull advisor with strong ties to the junior racing series, Marko consistently monitors emerging talents aiming to break into Formula 1. This involvement positions him in a spot where he can draw comparisons between the two FIA race directors. Speaking to F1-Insider, as quoted by PlanetF1, he said:
“He has done a very good job.
“I think the FIA has made a good decision to present him now as Wittich’s successor.”
The 81-year-old advisor's remarks come as Niels Wittich faces criticism from Jordan, who accused him on the Formula For Success podcast of unfairly targeting Verstappen during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying. Jordan alleged that Wittich delayed the red flag on purpose, ultimately leading to Verstappen's elimination in Q2.
While discussing the possibility of a rule change to prevent pitting under the safety car, former F1 driver David Coulthard brought up the topic of Wittich, saying:
“I think it’s kind of found its natural place now where the luck of where the Safety Car comes out is the luck of the racing gods.
“We have to assume that the race director never looks at things like where cars are as to whether…”
Jordan raised the issue of Verstappen's qualifying session in Brazil, questioning whether the delayed red flag following Lance Stroll's crash was justified, given the 40-second gap before it was deployed. He added:
“Of course he does! Of course he does!”
“Are you telling me that Max was dealt a fair deal? Was he dealt a fair deal when the red flag came out six cars, seven cars later?
“Come on David, don’t be stupid.
“You know the gods are in Lando’s hands. They want Lando to win this Championship. But he’s not going to, because Max has outfoxed him. That’s it.”
Coulthard replied: “Well, look, I don’t know if it’s true. I think that sometimes the racing gods just are…”
Jordan, appearing frustrated, interrupted:
“The red flag was wrong! It was a mistake!”
“He f***** up, didn’t he!”
Given the recent controversies at the United States and Mexico City Grands Prix, where the FIA faced criticism for penalties issued to Lando Norris in Austin and Max Verstappen in Mexico, all eyes will be on Rui to see how he handles similar incidents moving forward.