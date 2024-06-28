F1 News: Helmut Marko Doubles Down On Daniel Ricciardo Replacement Claims
Red Bull Racing's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has been vocal about the brewing changes in their Formula 1 driver lineup, particularly involving the Red Bull sister team, Visa Cash App RB (VCARB or RB). Marko hinted that the New Zealand racer Liam Lawson might soon replace Daniel Ricciardo, pairing up with Yuki Tsunoda for the 2025 season.
In recent developments, Marko disclosed that the shareholders have expressed a strong preference for rejuvenating the team with two young drivers. He commented to Kleine Zeitung:
"The shareholders have made it known that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly. The goal was that he [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull with exceptional performances. That seat now belongs to Perez, so that plan is no longer valid."We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson."
The current performance of Daniel Ricciardo has been a central topic in these discussions. Marko has since doubled down on his comments, explaining, as quoted by GPBlog:
"Racing Bulls is a junior team. So it is logical that the shareholders would like to see Liam Lawson in the cockpit.
"Ricciardo should be two or three tenths faster than Yuki Tsunoda, but at the moment things are not going the way team boss Horner imagined."
Originally, there were plans for Ricciardo to return to the main Red Bull team to partner with Max Verstappen, but this was overturned following the extended commitment to Sergio Perez. This pivot leaves Ricciardo in a precarious position, as the changing dynamics within the team may necessitate looking for opportunities beyond the Red Bull marque.
The broader strategy for Red Bull's teams, particularly the developmental role of Visa Cash App RB, supports the introduction of Lawson. Marko emphasizes that this move is not just about replacing a driver but is a strategic placement that serves the long-term vision of nurturing promising talents who can eventually ascend in the Red Bull racing hierarchy.