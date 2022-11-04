Skip to main content
F1 News: Helmut Marko gives verdict on Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas

F1 News: Helmut Marko gives verdict on Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas

Marko predicts Haas's 2023 driver line-up.

Marko predicts Haas's 2023 driver line-up.

As the F1 world waits for Haas to announce its driver pairing for the 2023 season, Red Bull's Helmut Marko has offered his analysis of the situation. 

Haas continues to delay a decision on Mick Schumacher's future at the team, even with the final two rounds of the season fast approaching. 

Guenther Steiner has failed to offer any assurances for Mick Schumacher, previously outlining that the 23-year-old needs to score more points to be considered for a contract extension. 

The Haas team principal has retracted this expectation since then, but Schumacher's prospects with the team next year appear increasingly bleak as time continues.

Nico Hulkenberg is widely reported as the driver poised to replace Schumacher at the team, with Haas seemingly attracted by his record of delivering consistent points throughout his career in F1's midfield. 

In an interview with RTL, Helmut Marko assesed Mick Schumacher's chances:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The situation at Haas is that they have an experienced driver in Magnussen, and if there was a great up-and-coming talent, I would bet on them. 

"But I don't see anyone at the moment who would have these requirements. 

mscc47

"From a team perspective, there's a lot of money at stake in the Constructors' World Championship. 

"Whether you're 10th or 8th, that's x million dollars difference - I assume Haas will bet on a veteran. 

"Hulkenberg has the aura, and he has proven it. He jumps into the car as a reserve driver without any testing, so to speak, directly in the deep end. 

"And he has always delivered. That speaks volumes for him."

hulkenberg schumacher
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko gives verdict on Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210310010_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen - "He was trained very harshly by his father"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M342198
News

F1 News: Mercedes expect Red Bull wind tunnel penalty to have minimal impact in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
magnussen cold with it
News

F1 News: Haas faces backlash after acquiring NFT Sponsor

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
norris and mclaren
News

F1 News: Christian Horner reveals Red Bull's previous contract talks with Lando Norris

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI201904120184_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Rumour: Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled After Zero-COVID Policy Enforced

By Alex Harrington
latifi icyy
News

F1 News: Nicholas Latifi sends fans into frenzy by revealing "most obvious" path to continue racing

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ricciardo daniell
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo speaks openly on his F1 future - "2024 is potentially smarter"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang