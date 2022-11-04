F1 News: Helmut Marko gives verdict on Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas

As the F1 world waits for Haas to announce its driver pairing for the 2023 season, Red Bull's Helmut Marko has offered his analysis of the situation.

Haas continues to delay a decision on Mick Schumacher's future at the team, even with the final two rounds of the season fast approaching.

Guenther Steiner has failed to offer any assurances for Mick Schumacher, previously outlining that the 23-year-old needs to score more points to be considered for a contract extension.

The Haas team principal has retracted this expectation since then, but Schumacher's prospects with the team next year appear increasingly bleak as time continues.

Nico Hulkenberg is widely reported as the driver poised to replace Schumacher at the team, with Haas seemingly attracted by his record of delivering consistent points throughout his career in F1's midfield.

In an interview with RTL, Helmut Marko assesed Mick Schumacher's chances:

"The situation at Haas is that they have an experienced driver in Magnussen, and if there was a great up-and-coming talent, I would bet on them.

"But I don't see anyone at the moment who would have these requirements.

"From a team perspective, there's a lot of money at stake in the Constructors' World Championship.

"Whether you're 10th or 8th, that's x million dollars difference - I assume Haas will bet on a veteran.

"Hulkenberg has the aura, and he has proven it. He jumps into the car as a reserve driver without any testing, so to speak, directly in the deep end.