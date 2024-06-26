F1 News: Helmut Marko Hints At RB Driver Replacement With Liam Lawson Update
In a significant shake-up within the Red Bull Racing family, Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed the upcoming inclusion of Liam Lawson in a more prominent role, effectively signaling potential changes to the VCARB team's driver lineup. Marko hinted at Lawson's likely elevation to the junior team traditionally known as AlphaTauri or Toro Rosso but now rebranded as VCARB. This move underscores a clear strategy to spotlight younger talent.
The speculation around Daniel Ricciardo’s future with RB intensifies, especially after his missed opportunity to secure a spot in the main team, Red Bull Racing. Initially, Ricciardo's target was a position in Red Bull Racing, contingent on standout performances. However, his pathway was blocked as Sergio Perez secured this coveted spot. Marko openly questioned Ricciardo's future with RB, indicating a pivot toward integrating younger drivers into the fold. He explained to Kleine Zeutung:
"The shareholders have made it known that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly. The goal was that he [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull with exceptional performances. That seat now belongs to Perez, so that plan is no longer valid.
"We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson."
Ricciardo faced further setbacks after a mid-season return in 2023 to replace Nyck de Vries. A broken wrist led to missed races, disrupting his momentum and diminishing his chances to prove his worth on the track. Amid these challenges, Liam Lawson stepped in as a reserve driver for the injured Ricciardo, showcasing impressive capabilities and strengthening his case for future consideration.
With Ricciardo initially poised to replace Sergio Perez in case of underperformance, the dynamics shifted following Perez's recent contract renewal with Red Bull. The closing of the door at Red Bull has left question marks over Lawson future.