F1 News: Helmut Marko Hints At Replacing Red Bull Driver - 'Can't Name Names, But...'
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has articulated a staunch preference for young drivers over older ones who he believes can stagnate and hinder opportunities for fresh talent in Formula 1. At 81 years old, Marko actively scouts and promotes promising young drivers for Red Bull, a strategy that has led to the successful debut and development of numerous talents in F1.
Several notable figures who rose through Red Bull's junior program include Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz, and Max Verstappen, all of whom have made a significant impact in the sport. Marko, known for his outspoken nature, recently provided insight into why he strongly advocates promoting young talent in the sport.
With 12 races ticked off the 2024 F1 calendar, he has been eyeing two drivers in the junior category who "have Formula 1 quality": F2 driver Isack Hadjar and F3 driver Arvid Lindblad. It is believed that they seem to be in line for an F1 seat after Liam Lawson and their future is to be decided during the summer break in August. Stating in his Speedweek column, Marko said:
"During the summer break, we will also analyze and evaluate the performance of the Red Bull juniors in more detail.
"Hadjar took the lead in the F2 standings with his victory in the feature at Silverstone, we mustn't forget that he was unlucky several times, there was the engine failure, then the reserve engine that didn't work, and then the two fuel supply failures and twice he was also spun out through no fault of his own.
"Otherwise he would have been miles ahead in the championship.
"Lindblad shone in Formula 3, having stepped up directly from Formula 4 to Formula 3 as a rookie and winning both races. He is only 16 years old and we are delighted that you can now drive Formula 1 again at 17.
"But we're staying calm and continuing to produce good results with our juniors, who are now enjoying more priority again and are also allowed to drive Formula 1 cars.
"Isack did well in his most recent test, he never had the soft tires on the car, but he showed strong performances.
"Isack and Arvid have extremely good qualities, they are super fast and have Formula 1 quality.
"We mustn't forget Ayumu Iwasa either, who is currently in second place in the Super Formula in Japan."
Citing the example of Oliver Bearman who bagged a seat with Haas for 2025 after showing impressive pace in Saudi Arabia where he performed reserve driver duties for Sainz and finished seventh, Marko highlighted the need to be in the right place at the right time. He added:
"With Oliver Bearman, he was in the right place at the right time and will move up to Formula 1 next year.
"His race in the Ferrari [in Saudi Arabia], has shown him his F1 future, but if you were to look at his Formula 2 results, things would look a lot worse for him.
"But it's good that young people are coming into Formula 1, I'm absolutely in favor of that.
"I can't name any names, but there are drivers in the field who stagnate and are a bit better or worse depending on their mood.
"They block the way for the young drivers. The teams are also afraid of juniors. Of course, they make mistakes, but I'd rather someone makes mistakes and is a hope for the future than there is no more improvement."