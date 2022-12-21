Skip to main content

F1 News: Helmut Marko Indicates AlphaTauri Changes After "Unsatisfactory" 2022 Season

"That was not satisfactory last year."

Helmut Marko, Red Bull advisor, has indicated that we might start to see some changes happening at sister team AlphaTauri after an "unsatisfactory" season. 

The team came ninth place in the 2022 constructor's championship, only beating Williams, which was extremely disappointing for AlphaTauri considering they managed to get sixth place the year before. The drivers, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, put the worsening performance down to weight issues, as did team principal Franz Tost. 

SI202210280981_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

In 2022 the team only managed to achieve 35 points, just two behind rivals Haas. Whereas, in the 2021 season, the team managed to take home 142 points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Helmut Marko has spoken to German magazine Auto Motor Und Sport (AMuS) since the Red Bull restructure. After the passing of co-founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz, the sporting side of Red Bull is now under the control of Oliver Mintzlaff who was the CEO of German football team Red Bull Leipzig. Marko was asked if there would be any changes within the teams now that Mintzlaff is in control, he responded:

"Everything remains calm with us.

"There have been initial talks with our new boss, Mr Mintzlaff, and it is agreed that it would not make sense to rebuild a successful package like Red Bull Racing.

"Where there is a need is AlphaTauri. That was not satisfactory last year. The new boss has given assurances that, by and large, he will keep everything as it was under Mateschitz."

Although it has not yet been confirmed what these changes may be, we do know that their driver line-up is changing. Frenchman, Gasly is moving away from the AlphaTauri team and has joined Alpine for the 2023 season to drive alongside Esteban Ocon. Taking Gasly's seat is former Mercedes reserve driver Nyck De Vries who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda. 

SI202210280981_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko Indicates AlphaTauri Changes After "Unsatisfactory" 2022 Season

By Lydia Mee
M318502
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff gives verdict on Binotto's Ferrari departure

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Ricciardo cold
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo admits he "couldn't really grasp" the root of his McLaren struggles

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220040-scuderia-ferrari-dutch-gp-sunday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc prepares for 2023 Mercedes title battle

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211202955_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Red Bull News: Helmut Marko Reveals "Tense Situation" With Honda Ahead of 2026 Partnership

By Alex Harrington
SI202211202951
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Hates Electric Cars According to Girlfriend Kelly Piquet

By Alex Harrington
Red Bull Media Pool Content
News

F1 News: Red Bull Car Designer Slams New Regulations - "Shame That Formula 1 Has Gone Down This Path"

By Alex Harrington
2022 Spanish Grand Prix Saturday (1)
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso outlines the difficulties of returning to F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang