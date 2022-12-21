Helmut Marko, Red Bull advisor, has indicated that we might start to see some changes happening at sister team AlphaTauri after an "unsatisfactory" season.

The team came ninth place in the 2022 constructor's championship, only beating Williams, which was extremely disappointing for AlphaTauri considering they managed to get sixth place the year before. The drivers, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, put the worsening performance down to weight issues, as did team principal Franz Tost.

In 2022 the team only managed to achieve 35 points, just two behind rivals Haas. Whereas, in the 2021 season, the team managed to take home 142 points.

Helmut Marko has spoken to German magazine Auto Motor Und Sport (AMuS) since the Red Bull restructure. After the passing of co-founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz, the sporting side of Red Bull is now under the control of Oliver Mintzlaff who was the CEO of German football team Red Bull Leipzig. Marko was asked if there would be any changes within the teams now that Mintzlaff is in control, he responded:

"Everything remains calm with us. "There have been initial talks with our new boss, Mr Mintzlaff, and it is agreed that it would not make sense to rebuild a successful package like Red Bull Racing. "Where there is a need is AlphaTauri. That was not satisfactory last year. The new boss has given assurances that, by and large, he will keep everything as it was under Mateschitz."

Although it has not yet been confirmed what these changes may be, we do know that their driver line-up is changing. Frenchman, Gasly is moving away from the AlphaTauri team and has joined Alpine for the 2023 season to drive alongside Esteban Ocon. Taking Gasly's seat is former Mercedes reserve driver Nyck De Vries who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda.