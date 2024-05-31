F1 News: Helmut Marko Reveals Change In Atmosphere At Red Bull
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has reported a notable shift in the team atmosphere at the Milton Keynes headquarters since the death of founder Dietrich Mateschitz in October 2022. This change coincides with reported internal struggles and emerging factions within the team.
In the wake of Dietrich Mateschitz's passing in October 2022, Red Bull Racing has seen a substantial alteration in its internal atmosphere, Helmut Marko revealed recently. The team, headquartered in Milton Keynes, is experiencing what Marko describes as a "change in atmosphere", marked by internal factions and a decline in team unity.
The loss of Mateschitz has not just been a blow to the leadership but has tangibly affected the morale across the team. Under Mateschitz’s stewardship, Red Bull clinched the Constructors' Championship during the 2022 Grand Prix weekend in Austin, a bittersweet victory shadowed by his demise.
Helmut Marko, reflecting on the influence of Mateschitz, remarked to Motorsport.com, as quoted by GP Blog:
"There are other factors influencing this. We are missing a hugely charismatic leader. That would also change a bit in other companies."
The speculation around whether prominent technical figures like chief technical officer Adrian Newey might have considered departure under different circumstances indicates how pivotal Mateschitz’s presence was to the stability and retention of key personnel. However, Marko does not confirm whether he believes this is the case.
Adding to the comments from Marko is the controversy currently surrounding Red Bull team chief Christian Horner. A female employee lodged a formal complaint alleging inappropriate behavior and misconduct from the team principal at the beginning of the year which sparked an independent investigation. The investigation exonerated Horner, however, 24 hours after this WhatsApp messages were released which were claimed to be between Horner and the female employee. The employee has been suspended from Red Bull and has appealed the decision of the investigation.
The appeal process is continuing in the background with a decision expected imminently.