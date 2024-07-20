F1 News: Helmut Marko Reveals Mick Schumacher Interest For Formula One Return
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has spoken out on Mick Schumacher's potential return to Formula 1 in 2025 after leaving Haas at the end of the 2022 season.
Marko openly criticized Guenther Steiner, former team principal at Haas F1, who was instrumental in Schumacher's departure from the team nearly two years ago, as well as highlighting Schumacher's many achievements.
During an interview with Sport1.de, as quoted by GP Blog, Marko commented:
"In sporting terms, he has already achieved a lot. He won the Formula 3 championship, he won the Formula 2 championship, that alone made him interesting for Formula 1 teams."
Schumacher's initial stint in Formula 1 was marked by his debut with Haas F1 in 2021, followed by his exit after the 2022 season. Marko critiqued this phase of his career, claiming he was not treated fairly at Haas.
"As far as we were concerned, there were no sporting reasons why we never got together. He was a junior at the time, but Mercedes took him into the team [afterwards]. So he wasn't even on the market.
"At Haas, he was not treated fairly by Netflix superstar Guenther Steiner. That's a fact. Once you drive outside Formula 1, it becomes a difficult story. But behind the scenes, you only hear good things about him. praises him to the skies. I think Alpine and Audi are seriously considering him. I wouldn't begrudge him, because he deserves it."
The future looks promising for Schumacher as Marko confirms interest from reputable teams like Alpine and Audi, which are "seriously considering" him. Schumacher, who currently competes in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine alongside his Mercedes reserve driver duties, has recently taken part in a test with Alpine. The French team are also considering reserve driver Jack Doohan for a spot alongside Pierre Gasly next year.