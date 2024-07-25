F1 News: Helmut Marko's 2026 Contract Suggests Mercedes Door Still Open For Max Verstappen
Helmut Marko has clarified that his new Red Bull contract, lasting until the end of 2026, bears no connection to Max Verstappen. This implies that Verstappen's potential move to Mercedes remains a possibility, despite earlier reports suggesting their contracts were interlinked.
Marko's new contract with Red Bull, revealed during the Hungarian Grand Prix, no longer includes a clause linking his future to Verstappen's. Earlier this season, Verstappen reaffirmed his support for Marko amid rumors of the 81-year-old advisor being ousted from the team. The 26-year-old driver stated that he would leave the team if Marko were to depart.
Verstappen's support of Marko was backed by a clause in his Red Bull contract that team principal Christian Horner was unaware of, which allows the Dutchman to leave the team if Marko departs Red Bull.
It is now clear that Verstappen's position with Red Bull is not tied to Marko's contract, leaving the door open for him to move to another team, such as Mercedes, should he choose to do so. Marko revealed to Sky Germany that his new contract has "no direct consequences" for Verstappen, intending that Verstappen is free to take his call despite his Red Bull contract lasting until the end of the 2028 season. Marko said:
“That is not true. We don’t want to discuss that publicly. My contract has been adapted. This has no direct consequences for Max Verstappen.”
Although Verstappen has never disclosed any intention to switch F1 teams in the near future, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has frequently hinted at his desire to have the reigning champion take over Lewis Hamilton's seat, with Hamilton moving to Ferrari next year.
However, Wolff has also been honest in his approach, stating that Verstappen should not consider a move to Mercedes until his outfit proves to be a worthy team next to Red Bull. He had told Planet F1:
“We need two to crash at the front to win at the moment.
“I think we still need to look at ourselves and say: ‘What can we do in order to have a car that is able to race with these two at the front and do it more regularly?’
“And I think this is a moment where we can say that we can be or harbor port or destination for the best drivers, including Max.
“But we’re not there yet, so if I was him I wouldn’t be considering such a move. Yet.”