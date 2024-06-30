F1 News: Helmut Marko Speaks Out On Christian Horner And Jos Verstappen Tensions - 'Enough Of A Challenge'
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has spoken out following the latest public tension between team chief Christian Horner and Max Verstappen's father, Jos, urging the pair to keep things private.
Heading into the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, Jos was preparing to take part in the Legends Parade alongside the likes of Johnny Herbert, Gerhard Berger, David Coulthard, and Emerson Fittipaldi. However, the former F1 driver withdrew from the event last minute claiming he had heard that Horner did not want him to take part. Verstappen Snr commented, as quoted by De Telegraaf:
"But in the past few days I've heard from several sides that Christian Horner did everything he could to not let me drive. And otherwise to make sure that nothing would be filmed. Then I think: say it to my face. It doesn't have to be this way for me, I find it very disappointing."
Horner has since denied the claims made by Verstappen, stating to the media during the Team Press Conference in Austria, as quoted by Motorsport:
"The Legends Parade is something that is organised by the circuit. There was no veto from my side or anything like that. And I'm sure the legends will be in action later. I've never had an issue with any of our drivers' fathers in the past, and whatever Jos' issues are, I've really got nothing to comment on.
"My interest is in the performance of the team. We have a wonderful team and we [have] got great drivers. In Max, we've got the best driver in the world and he came to our team as a young man. And he's grown and grown in stature. He's grown as a driver and as a human being. The way he conducts himself, the way he works with the team is outstanding. And that is my key interest.
"You can't control everything in life. I can't control relationships with drivers' fathers, but my focus is on the performance of our drivers and performance of our team. And that's where it will remain."
Now, Marko has urged the pair to keep things private and focus on the racing. He explained to Sky Germany, as quoted by GPFans:
"We have decided to concentrate on the sporting side of things. We have enough problems there and are sorting them out now. The matter is a private matter and banal things like a show run shouldn't really be discussed.
"We must and will concentrate fully on the sporting side of things. We have a strong opponent in McLaren. We do have a good lead but this is because the competitors behind us have taken over and there is now only one. That is enough of a challenge."
Red Bull is seeing strong competition from McLaren with strong performances from both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri so far this weekend. The focus needs to remain on the on-track performances for the team to maintain its strong lead in the Constructors' Standings.