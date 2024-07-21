F1 News: Helmut Marko Unconcerned About FIA Flexi Wing Check But Passes 'Strange' McLaren Jab
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko remains unconcerned by the FIA's latest scrutiny into flexible front wings next weekend, expressing confidence that Red Bull's RB20 complies with the regulations. Marko also commented on the holes observed on the McLaren MCL38's brake drum, describing them as "strange."
As Formula 1 heads to Belgium next week, the FIA decided to do a mid-season check on the amount of flex on the front wings to ensure they remain within permissible limits. To do so, the governing body will mount additional cameras on 'selected' cars during practice to closely monitor the flexing of the front wings.
Although teams are currently adhering to the existing regulations on flexible wings, the FIA is undertaking a more rigorous review to ensure full compliance. According to Sky F1 commentator and former F1 driver Martin Brundle, the clampdown could affect current grid positions if teams are asked to adjust the flex. He said:
“The FIA are starting to look at the front wings.
“That could somewhat scramble the pack if they’re told to stop their front wings being so flexy. But we’ll see.”
However, the flexi front wing check isn't a concern for Marko since it won't affect Red Bull. Speaking to the media, he told Motorsport.com:
“No, I don’t think so. The FIA already has tests and if you pass them, it doesn’t matter what happens in the race.
The governing body also zeroed in on McLaren recently after receiving Red Bull's complaint of a hole being present on the car's brake drum. Auto Motor und Sport reported that Red Bull noticed a hole in McLaren's brake drum during the recent Grands Prix, which should have been covered after practice.
While teams are allowed to fit sensors during practice, any resulting holes must be covered. Red Bull allegedly observed that these holes remained exposed after the practice sessions, leading to a complaint. Although the holes were reportedly covered with tape for the Austrian and British Grands Prix, the complaint only became public after Silverstone.
When Marko was asked about the holes, he continued:
“You should ask the FIA! [he said, laughing].
“I’m not an engineer of course, but the hole was strange in any case.”