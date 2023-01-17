A signed part of Lewis Hamilton's W11 has gone up for auction.

If you have ever dreamt of owning a part of one of Lewis Hamilton's F1 cars, this might be your best chance. However, it already has some bids on it so you might have to dig deep.

The signed side panel of the rear wing on the seven-time champion's 2020 Mercedes F1 car, the W11, is going up for auction for charity and the estimated worth is €50,000.

The proceeds of the auction will be going to a charity that supports disabled sportspeople, an area close to Hamilton's heart. We saw last year that Hamilton and Mercedes worked together to give his brother, Nicolas who suffers from cerebral palsy, the opportunity to go in an F1 car. The auction listing says about the charity:

"The Österreichische Sporthilfe is a charitable and independant organisation. Through financial and ideal support, it contributes to the social coverage of top sportswomen and sportsman with and without disabilities."

This particular car is significant in Hamilton's successful career as it is the one that he won his seventh championship with, joining Michael Schumacher with the most amount of championship wins.

The specification is as follows, according to the United Charity website:

"You are bidding on an absolute Formula 1 rarity: an original part of the Mercedes-AMG car signed by Lewis Hamilton. "Side panel of the 2020 World Championship season Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 W11 rear wing - featuring Epson and Crowdstrike sponsor branding. "Signed by 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in December 2022Intensive research was carried out to develop the world champion side wing with aerodynamic slats. "Dimensions: Approx. 80 x 80 cm. "Materials: carbon. "Built into a quality frame. "Including official certificate from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (image will be provided later in the course of the auction)

At the time of writing, the current highest bid is €10,100.00.