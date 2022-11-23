F1 News: Highest Driver salaries and bonuses from 2022 revealed

The highest salaries on the 2022 F1 grid have been estimated and released, alongside their additional annual bonuses.

Forbes has used the data publically available (alongside insight from the data firm Formula Money) to present the following data on the highest driver salaries in Formula 1:

1. Max Verstappen - $40 million salary, $20 million bonus

There can be little surprise that Verstappen's contract is the most lucrative in Formula 1, having claimed the Championship in two consecutive seasons.

Red Bull has invested millions into Verstappen throughout his career and seems prepared to invest even further to keep him in the team for years to come.

2. Lewis Hamilton - $55 million salary

Having claimed 7-World Championships in Formula 1 -including six for Mercedes - Hamilton's blockbuster earnings are to be expected.

Hamilton and Mercedes represent one of the most formidable combinations in F1, and the 37-year-old appears intent on extending his contract with the Silver Arrows.

3. Fernando Alonso - $30 million salary

At 41 years of age, Alonso continues to demonstrate that age is not always a limiting factor in performance.

Alpine was willing to splash the cash to secure the Double Champion's return, although they have failed to maintain his services for the long term.

4. Sergio Perez - $10 million salary, $16 million bonus

Perez has proved an integral part of Red Bull's recent Championship success, earning him a significant contract with the Austrian squad.

The 32-year-old will be eager to take a step forward in 2023 and capitalise further on his position with the team.

5. Charles Leclerc - $12 million salary, $11 million bonus

Ferrari's love affair with Leclerc pre-dates his arrival at the team, with the Italian squad facilitating his junior career via the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Leclerc has established himself as one of F1's top performers, warranting a contract with financial incentives to match.

The following drivers make up the rest of F1's top-10 earners:

6. Sebastian Vettel - $15 million salary, $2 million bonus

7. Daniel Ricciardo - $15 million salary, $2 million bonus

8. Carlos Sainz - $8 million salary, $7 million bonus

9. Lando Norris - $5 million salary, $6 million bonus

10. George Russell - $3 million salary, $7 million bonus