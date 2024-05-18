F1 News: How Nico Hulkenberg Helped Max Verstappen Secure Imola Pole Position
It has been revealed by Sky Sports F1 analysts that Nico Hulkenberg played a crucial role in aiding Max Verstappen to clinch pole position. By providing a slipstream in Q3, Hulkenberg's efforts proved pivotal in a tightly contested qualifier.
In Q1, despite the interruptions including Logan Sargeant's off-track excursion and Fernando Alonso's brush with the gravel, the session proceeded without major disruptions.
Moving into Q2, while several leading drivers secured their spots into the final qualifying round, others including Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez faced surprising eliminations. At this stage, Hulkenberg's performance was notably strong, positioning him well going into Q3.
The decisive Q3 saw an intense battle for pole, with Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri showcasing impressive speeds. However, it was during these crucial moments that Hulkenberg's role became particularly significant. By providing Verstappen a slipstream, a tactic where one car follows another closely to reduce air resistance and increase speed, Hulkenberg amplified Verstappen's performance.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the session, the German driver explained:
"Max and I have been helping each other out in Qualifying. He helped me out a few times in Q2 and I returned the favour. You need support sometimes."
Joining Verstappen on the front row tomorrow is McLaren's Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver's teammate Lando Norris secured the third position on the grid ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.