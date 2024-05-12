F1 News: Huge Announcement Fuels Carlos Sainz 2025 Signing Rumors
Speculation heats up as more hints of Carlos Sainz's potential shift to Red Bull Racing for the 2025 season emerge.
The Formula 1 paddock is full of anticipation as rumors continue to circulate about Carlos Sainz’s potential move from Ferrari to Red Bull Racing for the 2025 season. The Spanish driver is due to be replaced at Ferrari by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in 2025, leaving him without a confirmed seat for 2025. Ahead of Lando Norris's win in Miami, Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to celebrate a victory since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, making him a favorite for a Red Bull seat next year. Sergio Perez's current contract is due to expire at the end of 2024, leaving a spot open.
The notion of Sainz moving to Red Bull is made more plausible by his father, Carlos Sainz Snr's recent reassociation with Ford. The Dakar Rally champion has returned to compete under the Ford banner. This connection is particularly significant given the upcoming collaboration between Ford and Red Bull in Formula 1 in 2026.
Carlos Sainz Snr shared his enthusiasm about his return to Ford, commenting:
“I’m very excited by this new Dakar Rally project, to go back to working with Ford for the fourth time, and to return to M-Sport, to return to Malcolm [Wilson, founder of M-Sport] who I know very well, it’s really great to be back.
“My history with Ford goes all the way back to ’87, and I think I was Malcolm’s first driver, his first ever factory driver, back in the day, and I’m very proud of that.
“I’m really excited to be driving the Raptor truck, and to approach this big challenge with a lot of goals. One is to help Ford win the Dakar Rally.”
As the Formula 1 circus heads to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, all eyes will be on Sainz. Ferrari aims for a strong performance there, but the bigger picture continues to involve Sainz's career trajectory and where he might end up in 2025.