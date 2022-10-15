F1 News: Hulkenberg reportedly closer to 2023 Haas deal

Haas remains one of just two outfits without a completed lineup for 2023, with the majority of question marks in the driver market now resolved.

Mick Schumacher continues to fight for his future in the sport, with the American outfit continuing to evaluate if he deserves a new contract.

Guenther Steiner has previously outlined the criteria for Schumacher to earn an extension, with improved consistency being one of the key requirements.

Schumacher has almost eliminated the performance deficit from his teammate Kevin Magnussen, proving a match for his more experienced partner.

Despite this, Nico Hulkenberg is firmly in contention to join the team if Schumacher is not retained, having been confirmed as a candidate by Steiner following the summer break.

A new report from Motor Sport Magazine is among the first to suggest that Haas has already decided on their pairing for the 2023 season.

Whilst nothing is official, the report indicates that Nico Hulkenberg will be selected to drive alongside Kevin Magnussen next year.

Hulkenberg still appears enthusiastic to make an F1 comeback, with Guenther Steiner reportedly "impressed at the relentlessness of Hulkenberg's phone calls."

Some have doubted whether the 35-year-old is interested in returning to the midfield, but the German has avoided joining any other categories and remained in the F1 bubble, seemingly waiting for the opportune moment.

It would appear the time to strike is now, with Haas hesitant to offer Schumacher a contract extension despite a notable improvement in the youngster's performances.

This information somewhat contradicts reports following the Japanese GP, which indicated that Schumacher had entered discussions with Haas for next year, with the two parties avoiding major discussions about their future earlier in the season.

Hulkenberg's failure to achieve a podium is often highlighted, but there is no detracting from his successful campaigns in the midfield with the likes of Renault and Force India.

However, it cannot be said that Schumacher's struggles from the start of the year have persisted, so the youngster is surely giving Haas a headache.

Guenther Steiner has maintained that there is no rush to make a decision, having previously emphasised that a final verdict for next year can be expected in September or October.

With September gone and November fast approaching, an announcement cannot be far away.

Regardless, the wait for Haas's decision continues.