F1 News: Hungarian GP Under Threat As Intense Thunderstorms Flood Track And Damage Team Buildings
Budapest’s 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix faces significant uncertainty after a severe thunderstorm caused extensive flooding and damage at the Hungaroring circuit. The event, a staple in the Formula 1 calendar since 1986, encountered an unexpected disruption on Wednesday when an intense summer storm left the paddock, pitlane, and track submerged under approximately 20 centimeters of water.
The immediate effects of the storm were visibly severe, with teams taking to social media to show the extent of the issues. Notably, the pit lane was heavily affected, a large spectator screen was also toppled by the strong winds, and McLaren’s recently replaced paddock motorhome roof suffered damages due to intense hail.
The weather outlook remains grim, with forecasts predicting further thunderstorms today, although a slight improvement is expected from Friday to Sunday. Still, there remains a lingering 20% chance of rain on the day of the race. Concerns are growing about potential disruptions or delays to Friday’s practice sessions, given the ongoing adverse weather and its impact on the track, particularly the flooded pit straight— the highest point of the circuit.
As the situation develops, all eyes will be on Formula 1 officials who are yet to confirm any adjustments to the race weekend schedule amidst these challenging conditions.
Here are just a few of the videos shared by the Formula 1 teams showing the extent of the flooding at the iconic circuit.