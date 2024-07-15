F1 News: Hungarian GP Under Threat Of Extreme Weather Conditions
As the Formula 1 circus descends upon the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix, drivers and teams brace for extreme weather conditions that could significantly influence the racing weekend. With temperatures soaring to 33°C each day and varying humidity levels, the stage is set for a challenging series of events underneath the Eastern European summer sun.
Here is an overview of the weather for the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, according to Weather.com.
Friday – Free Practice 1 and 2
Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
Kicking off the weekend, Friday's sessions will face the peak of daylight temperatures reaching up to 33°C under a generally clear sky, creating a hot asphalt challenge for tire management. The humidity will sit at a moderate 44 percent. As night falls, the temperature dips to a more comfortable 20°C, under a partially clouded sky.
Saturday – Free Practice 3 and Qualifying
Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time
As the intensity builds towards Saturday's crucial qualifying session, the conditions are expected to mirror Friday's with a slight change in the wind direction to North-Northeast. Similar daytime temperatures and a slight decrease in humidity to 40 percent might offer a marginal grip advantage during the important lap times in qualifying. Evening conditions remain fairly consistent with those of Friday, offering stable but cooler ambient temperatures as teams finalize their strategies.
Sunday – Grand Prix
Grand Prix: 15:00 local time
Race day sees no let-up in the daytime temperature, which again hovers around 33°C. The partly cloudy skies and a consistent northerly breeze will accompany a drop in humidity to 39 percent.