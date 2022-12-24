F1 News: Important updates on Ferrari's 2023 development

Scuderia Ferrari is reportedly on track with its targets ahead of the 2023 season, pushing ahead with development and passing crucial FIA tests.

This is the information provided by the Italian journalist Franco Nugnes, who reveals that Ferrari has been largely unaffected by the change in leadership over the winter break.

The Italian squad is said to have passed the FIA's crash tests and completed the necessary steps to prepare for pre-season testing and the team's car launch on February 14th.

Ferrari's F1-75 - despite ultimately failing to win the Championship - provides a strong foundation for the team to build upon next season.

Fred Vasseur is now integrating himself within the Maranello camp, although his impact on next year's car will be relatively minimal considering the late stage at which he joined.

Mattia Binotto's technical expertise gave him added influence within the team's direction and development, a unique position which is unlikely to be repeated in the future.

Ferrari's CEO - Benedetto Vigna - is said to be taking a more active role in the team's progression over the winter, a sign of the team's ambition to address previous shortcomings.

Underestimating Ferrari's potential to produce a race-winning car would be unwise, given the team was often in the fight for victory last season.

More than anything, next season will be a test of Ferrari's operational and strategic adjustments after the 2022 season.

There is also the question of establishing a hierarchy between Leclerc and Sainz after the team often struggled to manage the needs of both drivers in the most recent campaign.

Ferrari's involvement in the Championship battle - or lack thereof - will ultimately dictate how severely their management is tested.

Red Bull and Mercedes will almost certainly prove highly competitive in 2023, so the Scuderia must demonstrate some of the ruthlessness that earned the team its previous success.