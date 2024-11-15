F1 News: Insider Accuses Former FIA Race Director Of Cheating In Brazil
Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has openly accused the FIA's former race director Niels Wittich of favoring McLaren driver Lando Norris' championship prospects by delaying the red flag in Q2 of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying, which led to Max Verstappen's elimination. Wittich parted ways with the FIA on Tuesday after reported tensions with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. However, he has made it clear that he did not resign.
The red flag occurred when Lance Stroll was involved in a severe accident. However, it took the FIA around 40 seconds to react, which even Red Bull called out after the qualifying session. As a result of the delay, Verstappen was placed 12th on the grid, but a 5-spot grid penalty for using a new engine dropped him down to 17th.
The three-time world champion remained determined in his pursuit of a fourth title, showcasing exceptional skill as he climbed through the field in a challenging wet race to claim victory at Interlagos. Despite this triumph, Jordan voiced his lingering frustration over the delayed red flag incident during the Formula For Success podcast, where he discussed with former driver David Coulthard the possibility of introducing rule changes to restrict pitting under the safety car. Coulthard said:
“I think it’s kind of found its natural place now where the luck of where the Safety Car comes out is the luck of the racing gods.
“We have to assume that the race director never looks at things like where cars are as to whether…”
That was when Jordan immediately interrupted, questioning if the delayed red flag was fair. He said:
“Of course he does! Of course he does!”
“Are you telling me that Max was dealt a fair deal? Was he dealt a fair deal when the red flag came out six cars, seven cars later?
“Come on David, don’t be stupid.
“You know the gods are in Lando’s hands. They want Lando to win this Championship. But he’s not going to, because Max has outfoxed him. That’s it.”
Coulthard said:
“Well, look, I don’t know if it’s true. I think that sometimes the racing gods just are…”
A spirited Jordan again butted in and said:
“The red flag was wrong! It was a mistake!”
“He f***** up, didn’t he!”
Wittich's dismissal was soon followed by the resignation of compliance officer Paolo Basarri, with speculation suggesting his departure was also tied to conflicts with Ben Sulayem.