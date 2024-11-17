F1 News: Insider Brands Penalty System 'Boring' And 'Nonsense' In Scathing Rant
Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has criticized the current penalty system, highlighting its inconsistencies and how it often disrupts exciting F1 battles. Jordan went so far as to label the penalties as "nonsense" and "boring," while also suggesting a solution to address these issues.
McLaren's Lando Norris received a five-second penalty after being forced off the track by Max Verstappen during the United States Grand Prix. However, in the following race in Mexico, Verstappen was handed two ten-second penalties for committing a similar offense. The inconsistency drew heightened scrutiny, especially given the intense championship battle between the two drivers.
The Dutchman extended his championship lead over Norris to 62 points after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, despite starting from P17 due to an engine penalty and a late red flag in qualifying that hindered his chances of setting a competitive time. He went on to win the race with an impressive margin of over 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Esteban Ocon.
The inconsistencies in penalties, especially on a tightly contested F1 grid during the height of a championship battle, make the FIA stewards' role exceptionally demanding. This could be why the 76-year-old former team owner opted not to take up a stewarding role, unlike several of his colleagues. Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast with former driver David Coulthard, he said:
“With regard to the stewards, it’s difficult now, really, really difficult.
“Because, truthfully, I did think it was a ‘jolly’ – I was asked to become a steward once when I’d stopped [in F1].
“I don’t know why I didn’t do it, because Emanuele Pirro was one, Derek Warwick was another, and Stefan Johansson.
“There was an endless number of people who were stewards, including Martin Donnelly, and they all enjoyed it, and they said, ‘EJ, you should do that’. And I decided not to and I’m so pleased now that I didn’t!”
To improve the process, Jordan proposed that all drivers and FIA stewards meet before each race, particularly given the rotating roster of stewards. He added:
“All the drivers should be invited to the meetings, asked what their position is, and ‘Have they got a concern about this’, and ‘What do you think we’re going to do about that?
“I really believe that if the drivers had more contact and more belief in terms of who was actually going to be the steward or it’s the same stewards, time in, time out, then it would be a lot more sensible.
“You would not have the kind of clear, hardcore aggravation that Max has had over ‘Was he over the double line there? Did he push him out there or you didn’t do that there? Why would I get a penalty there and I didn’t get a penalty then?’
“These penalties are b*ll*cks. It’s nonsense. I’m looking up at the screen thinking 'this is a great battle’.
“The next thing I see, ‘five-second penalty, 10-second penalty’ – it’s so goddamn boring!”