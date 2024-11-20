F1 News: Insider Reveals Crucial Lewis Hamilton Worry After Moving To Ferrari In 2025
Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports F1 commentator Karun Chandhok has revealed that Lewis Hamilton is worried about his qualifying pace, which could put him at a disadvantage when he joins Ferrari in 2025. At Ferrari, Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc, a driver known for his outstanding qualifying performances.
The seven-time world champion has been known for his blisteringly fast qualifying runs, as suggested by his record of 104 pole positions. However, not only has Mercedes' pace in the current ground effect era allegedly deprived him of plenty of race wins, but the car's problems have also ensured he remains on the back foot in qualifying.
Hamilton broke his winless streak since 2022 this season, claiming victories at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps. However, Mercedes has continued to grapple with issues on its W15 F1 car, struggling to resolve them despite periodic upgrades, the latest of which was introduced at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.
However, Leclerc's exceptional qualifying skills, combined with Hamilton's ongoing struggles with car performance, have caused him to question his qualifying abilities, something which Chandhok suggests could change at Ferrari if the Maranello squad hands him a potent title contender. Suggesting that his current qualifying pace has the 39-year-old driver worried, Chandhok told The Independent:
“Is he [Lewis] as fast as Charles over one lap? I don’t think so – but I don’t think anyone is.
“I think Charles is the best qualifier in F1. Is Lewis still capable of winning the world championship in the right car? Absolutely. I think there is still enough evidence to suggest he is quick enough.
“I think Lewis is concerned about it [his qualifying record], he’s sounded pretty despondent in recent times, saying ‘my qualifying is terrible, I’ve forgotten how to qualify'.
“It sounds weird for a guy who is statistically the most successful qualifier in the history of the sport.
“I do think it’s weighing on his mind. It’s one of these things, maybe he needs a new challenge.
“He’s had three years of not having the opportunity to fight for pole. When he can fight for pole, drivers like him can find another gear.”
He added:
“We’re not seeing Lewis at his best because the car is not particularly motivating for him. For a guy who’s won over 100 grands prix and seven world championships, I get it. You’re not super motivated to finish seventh.
“They [Ferrari] haven’t hired him to be faster than Charles. They’ve hired him because he’s the complete package. That’s where people are getting slightly confused.”