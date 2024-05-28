F1 News: 'It's Starting To Unravel At Red Bull' According to Former Driver
Red Bull Racing appears to be grappling with uncharacteristic difficulties on and off the track, according to insights from former F1 driver Johnny Herbert.
The Austrian team enjoyed staggering dominance in 2023, winning all but one of the races, however, 2024 has already been more competitive. Lando Norris secured his maiden Formula 1 win with McLaren in Miami and Charles Leclerc celebrated his first home race win in Monaco. On top of this, Red Bull struggled with the RB20 around the streets of Monte Carlo and is predicted to have similar issues in the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
Herbert recently shared his thoughts on the current predicament at Red Bull Racing during an interview with Best Online Poker Sites. He explained:
"It is starting to unravel at Red Bull. You have to say that. We have seen a big difference this season. The race pace has always been their biggest strength, but it is not quite so dominant. Everybody else is developing and Red Bull is not anywhere near as fast.
"Is that down to the whole situation rumbling on with Christian and Adrian and even Max with his father Job talking about looking for options for 2026. I think it is a definite sign that things are not good in Milton Keynes. There is a lot of nervousness from within the management that their biggest asset Max is not getting what he wants and whether they will be able to is open to question, certainly on the evidence of the last two races there is a big question mark starting to appear in Max’s mind.
"He is seeing his good friend suddenly becoming a threat which changes the dynamic!"
Max Verstappen still leads the championship with 169 points, maintaining a 31-point lead over Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, with his teammate Sergio Perez now fifth in the standings after a crash in Monaco exacerbated Red Bull’s challenges.