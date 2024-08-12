F1 News: Italian Grand Prix Sees Huge Changes as Work Begins on Track
The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, a storied circuit in the world of Formula 1 racing, is undergoing significant renovations to meet modern standards, with the process starting in January. These developments, revealed just three weeks before the scheduled Italian Grand Prix on September 1, encompass an array of updates ranging from infrastructure boosts to the addition of kerbs.
While the iconic track itself remains untouched since its last major change in 2000, the modifications are set to transform the race by quite a bit. Notable amongst these is the modification of escape routes and kerbs, which play a crucial role in the overall safety and speed of the circuits.
One of these changes occurs at the Variante Ascari section, where the traditionally higher kerbs have been replaced with lower versions. This modification is expected to provide a direct and faster racing line, potentially increasing speed and decreasing the likelihood of driver errors, while removing some of the risk associated with hitting high kerbs at speed. The real impact of these changes will remain speculative until tested under the pressures of an actual Formula 1 race.
On top of this, the first chicane, known as Prima Variante, will see an expansion at the two apex points just off the pit straight. This is designed to allow more room for wheel-to-wheel racing, catering to a section of the track known for its great racing.
Additionally, following a trend seen on several other circuits, the application of sand over the kerbs introduces another element of complexity. Speculation remains about further modifications that may include changes to the kerbs at the two Lesmo corners and potentially a full resurface of the track.
We could well be in store for a very interesting race weekend, especially if the tarmac is resurfaced. With this affecting the degradation of tires heavily, we could see a few really interesting strategies as teams hope to make the most of this new tarmac.