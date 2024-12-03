F1 News: Jack Doohan Breaks Silence On Surprise Alpine Debut
Jack Doohan is set to make his Formula 1 debut with the Alpine team at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Alpine team confirmed that Doohan would replace Esteban Ocon for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of his full-time contract with the team in 2025. This change comes in the wake of Ocon's early exit from the team ahead of his move to Haas next year.
Doohan has now broken his silence on the opportunity, posting to social media:
"Stoked to be racing in Abu Dhabi this weekend for my debut Grand Prix. Grateful to Alpine for the trust and for giving me this opportunity. Also very grateful to Esteban who I’ve learnt a great deal from over the last two years. He’s been beneficial to my learning and development in Formula 1 and wish him the best for his future. Focused on the job at hand this week and working with Pierre to help the team achieve its objective."
The French team confirmed that the Qatar Grand Prix was Ocon's last race with the team ahead of his move to Haas in 2025. The team thanked the French driver for his time with them and wished him well for the future. The team stated:
"BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Reserve Driver Jack Doohan will race in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in place of Esteban Ocon. The change allows Esteban to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.
"Jack, who has already been announced as an official driver for the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly, will race with the #61 as his registered Reserve Driver number and will also participate in the end-of-season test for the team at the Yas Marina Circuit.
"The team would like to thank Esteban for his time at the team and he will remain part of the team’s history achieving the first win for Alpine in Formula 1. We wish Esteban the best for the future."
Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes also explained that Ocon's early exit is a positive for all involved:
“I think it comes from all sides really. I guess you could say it’s good to get Jack in early, I think you could say from Esteban’s side it’s good to move on early.
“I think it suits everybody, so I think the discussion was quite natural really, and I think Esteban’s been a big part of this team as well and from both sides it suits each other.”