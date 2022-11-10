F1 News: Jack Doohan reveals Fernando Alonso "has always been there" for advice

Jack Doohan has spoken about his relationship with Alpine's Fernando Alonso and how the Spaniard has offered him advice throughout the year.

Doohan has emerged as one of Formula 2's most exciting drivers, currently in an impressive P4 in the standings as a rookie in the series.

Only F1-bound Logan Sargeant has scored more points than Doohan as a rookie this season, although the finale in Abu Dhabi could see the Alpine junior jump to third.

Regardless, Doohan has performed at a high level in 2022 - rapidly climbing the standings after finding his best form halfway through the season.

The 19-year-old made his FP1 debut with Alpine in Mexico, an opportunity he maximised to gather valuable mileage and experience in Alpine's A522 machine.

Reliability issues prevented Doohan from running at the end of the session, but the Australian was pleased with his experience nonetheless.

As quoted by racingnews365, Doohan explained his relationship with Fernando Alonso:

"He's such an amazing guy, super relaxed, and has always been there. I know I can always speak to him.

"He's one of the first guys to always say hello in the morning and say bye when he leaves...

"We had a bit of a chat [before Doohan's FP1 debut] before going out on the expectations of the kerbs.

"It's really cool and a pleasure to be working with such a legend of the sport."

Confirmation cannot be far away for Doohan's second year in Formula 2, where he will look to impress Alpine ahead of the 2024 season.

With Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both on multi-year contracts, there is no obvious seat for Doohan to aim for.

Despite this, the youngster can optimise his chances of earning an F1 drive by showing progression in his driving and contending for next year's Formula 2 championship.