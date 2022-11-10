Skip to main content
F1 News: Jack Doohan reveals Fernando Alonso "has always been there" for advice

F1 News: Jack Doohan reveals Fernando Alonso "has always been there" for advice

Jack Doohan discusses his relationsip with Fernando Alonso.

Jack Doohan discusses his relationsip with Fernando Alonso.

Jack Doohan has spoken about his relationship with Alpine's Fernando Alonso and how the Spaniard has offered him advice throughout the year. 

Doohan has emerged as one of Formula 2's most exciting drivers, currently in an impressive P4 in the standings as a rookie in the series. 

Only F1-bound Logan Sargeant has scored more points than Doohan as a rookie this season, although the finale in Abu Dhabi could see the Alpine junior jump to third. 

Regardless, Doohan has performed at a high level in 2022 - rapidly climbing the standings after finding his best form halfway through the season. 

The 19-year-old made his FP1 debut with Alpine in Mexico, an opportunity he maximised to gather valuable mileage and experience in Alpine's A522 machine. 

Reliability issues prevented Doohan from running at the end of the session, but the Australian was pleased with his experience nonetheless. 

As quoted by racingnews365, Doohan explained his relationship with Fernando Alonso:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He's such an amazing guy, super relaxed, and has always been there. I know I can always speak to him. 

jack_doohan

"He's one of the first guys to always say hello in the morning and say bye when he leaves...

"We had a bit of a chat [before Doohan's FP1 debut] before going out on the expectations of the kerbs. 

"It's really cool and a pleasure to be working with such a legend of the sport."

Confirmation cannot be far away for Doohan's second year in Formula 2, where he will look to impress Alpine ahead of the 2024 season.

With Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both on multi-year contracts, there is no obvious seat for Doohan to aim for. 

Despite this, the youngster can optimise his chances of earning an F1 drive by showing progression in his driving and contending for next year's Formula 2 championship.

Doohan_signe_ses_debuts_alors_que_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_se_prepare_pour_le_Grand_Prix_de_Mexico (2)
News

F1 News: Jack Doohan reveals Fernando Alonso "has always been there" for advice

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
red bull bybit
News

F1 and Crypto sponsorship - The beginning of the end?

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M307084 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes set to lose major sponsor as crypto partner goes bankrupt

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202203190349_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA to use AI technology in battle against online abuse

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
magnussen kevin
News

F1 News: Haas "very optimistic" about 2023 development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ALPINE_00001549_0428
News

F1 News: Esteban Ocon explains how Alonso goes "300% to the extreme"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M282407 (2)
News

Mercedes F1: Toto Wolff hopes to capitalise on Red Bull's limited development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210230697_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull to hire "necessary security" to combat Mercedes

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang