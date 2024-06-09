F1 News: Jacques Villeneuve Defends Daniel Ricciardo Criticism As Driver Hilariously Fights Back
Tensions have been running high during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend between former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve and RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.
At the start of the weekend, Villeneuve, who is presenting with Sky Sports F1 for the Grand Prix, questioned why the Australian driver was still in the sport. He commented:
“Why is [Ricciardo] still in F1? We’re hearing the same thing for the last five years. We have to ‘make the car better for him, poor him’, no. You’re in F1.
“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who has won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it.
“If you can’t cut it, go home. There’ll be someone else to take your place."
Despite this harsh scrutiny, Ricciardo responded hilariously after qualifying in fifth position:
I still don't know what he said, but I heard he's been talking s***, but he always does. I think he's hit his head a few too many times, so I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something. I won't give him the time of day, but all those people could suck it."
Villeneuve, perhaps influenced by Ricciardo's defiant performance, revised his earlier condemnation. Acknowledging Ricciardo's competitive spirit, he noted a beneficial influence of pressure on the driver. He said during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast, as quoted by GPBlog:
"He needs the push, the pressure, and it paid off. It’s working well, the car suits him this weekend, and when you have a car that suits you, you drive at your best. That was one good qualifying. If he can carry on this weekend like this then do four, five, six more races like that, then he’ll be fine. But like he said, he’s been lacking consistency this year."
Currently ranked 14th in the drivers' standings, Ricciardo trails his teammate Tsunoda, who recently secured a continued spot with RB through 2025, by four positions. Ricciardo's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.