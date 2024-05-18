F1 News: James Allison Responds to Mercedes Losing Three Key Roles
Mercedes has seen the departure of three influential team members. James Allison, Mercedes' Technical Director, has publicly addressed the impact of these losses and the future direction of the team.
After the recent announcement of significant personnel changes at Mercedes, questions have arisen about whether the Brackley team is struggling to hold on to its talent. Mercedes' loss of three key figures, including their Chief Aerodynamicist Gioacchino 'Jack' Vino, has stirred discussions about team stability and future prospects.
James Allison, the Technical Director at Mercedes, has been at the forefront, addressing concerns and outlining the team's strategy moving forward. Vino, who had been with the team since 2018, left just before the Imola Grand Prix weekend, according to reports. This departure is seen as part of a more extensive reorganization within the team, amidst other high-profile movements in the sport that has seen Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio both move from Mercedes to Ferrari.
"I think it's more in the normal ebb and flow of an F1 team. The teams are big these days. And in any given year, you are shipping out a whole bunch of people and shipping in a matching number. That'll be true in nearly every team," Allison said, as quoted by Racer.
Addressing the impact of these changes, Allison highlighted the team's ongoing efforts to attract and retain top talent. "I don't think there's any point in me offering a commentary on motivation, clearly a team needs to have a critical mass of experienced and good people and we would not wish to see experienced good people leave us but we also are gathering experienced and good people at a similar rate so, I guess it's our job to try and make sure we react in such a way as everybody would rather be with us than anywhere else," he stated.
The spotlight also turned to potential future stars within Mercedes. Allison praised the talents of young driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is rumored to be considered for Lewis Hamilton's vacant seat in 2025. Allison detailed Antonelli's swift adaptation to F1 machinery and his insightful feedback to engineers.
"Well, I have had the great pleasure of listening to the engineers describe the interaction with him: Just a young, enthusiastic driver. Very, very fast. Metronomic in his pace. Has not been in an F1 car until recently, but made it look like he'd been in one for ages, within a lap or two," Allison explained. "Metronomic in his pace, has not been in an F1 car until recently but made it look like he’d been in one for ages within a lap or two.
“Came at this generation of cars, the ground effect cars, with an open mind… He feels all the same things that you’d expect him to feel, but he’s not polluted by the previous cars, so he just takes them as they are and tells us what he’s feeling, it’s weaknesses and strengths, and let’s the engineers work to try and improve those things. He looks like a very promising young driver.”
As for the decisions regarding taking on the driver, Allison has made it clear he has no responsibility: "Well, happily, it's not me that makes that choice. So to the bigger dogs to answer that."