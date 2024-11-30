F1 News: James Vowles Reveals 2025 Role For Franco Colapinto Amid 'Interest' From Other Teams
Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed what interim driver Franco Colapinto will do in 2025 if he does not secure a full-time seat with any of the teams on the F1 grid. Red Bull and Alpine F1 teams were reportedly interested in securing the Argentine's services but are still taking their time to arrive at a decision.
While Colapinto began his F1 journey with the Grove outfit on a high note by securing five points in the first four Grands Prix, the season saw him make rookie errors that added to the team's rising expenditure, including the crash in Las Vegas where he endured a 50G impact by clipping the barrier.
There is a possibility that teams interested in him would be willing to assess him for the remaining two Grands Prix of the season, meaning a significant development could appear after the Abu Dhabi finale. However, if nothing comes Colapinto's way, Vowles has something in store for him that could lead him to secure a seat in the future. Speaking to the media in Qatar, the Williams team boss revealed:
“There is interest, but more than that I can’t really say at this point in time.
“I think those teams need to figure out what seats they have and don’t have going into next year before we can ascertain where he’s going, if he’s going there.”
“If Franco is not in a racing seat next year, we’ll have a historic, two-year-old car. He’ll be running in that plenty in order to get him up to speed.
“I’ve done this before in a previous life with Esteban when he took a year out and Esteban is here today and still a strong driver.
“There are things we can do effectively around it to maintain his strength."
Colapinto arrives in Qatar after an intense weekend in Las Vegas, as Williams endured six significant crashes in the last three Grand Prix weekends. When Vowles was asked if Colapinto's confidence was affected by the crashes, he said:
"Short answer, no. If you speak to him today, I think hopefully you have the opportunity to. You'll see he's the same calm, collected individual that was there back in Monza. He takes, one of his huge strengths, all of this on his shoulders and just wants more. He just wants to keep performing. Not at all."
When asked if Colapinto was told to change his approach to racing, he said:
"No. The only thing I asked both drivers to do, and this is before Las Vegas, is free practice. you need to take and a level of care. But qualifying is qualifying race is race. Do what you do best. You're one of the 20 best drivers in the world."