F1 News: Jean Alesi Fuels Adrian Newey Ferrari Rumors With Recent Post
Former F1 driver Jean Alesi has fueled more rumors of Adrian Newey's future by posting a manipulated image of the Red Bull CTO dressed in Ferrari attire on Instagram.
Alesi shared an edited image of Newey, the legendary Formula 1 designer, donned in Ferrari team gear to his Instagram Story. Accompanied by a caption that likened Newey’s importance to “the pope in Italy,” Alesi’s post has ignited a wave of more speculation and excitement across the motorsport community.
Adrian Newey’s career at Red Bull Racing is one marked by immense success. Since joining the team in 2006, Newey has been a pivotal figure in transforming Red Bull into a dominant force in Formula 1, amassing 13 World Championships, including 7 Drivers’ titles and 6 Constructors’ crowns. Reflecting on his extraordinary career, Newey expressed:
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honor to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.
"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team my focus will lie there. I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication, and hard work. It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set.
"On a personal note, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya for their unwavering support during my time at Red Bull, and Christian, who has not only been my business partner but also a friend of our respective families. Also, thanks to Oliver Mintzlaff for his stewardship and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager."
While the post by Alesi is likely in jest, it highlights the significant influence and legacy Newey could bring to any team, including a powerhouse like Ferrari.
As rumors swirl, it remains to be confirmed whether there is any official interest from Ferrari or if Newey would consider such a change post-Red Bull.