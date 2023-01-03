Jenson Button takes to social media to post heartfelt tribute to Ken Block.

Former F1 driver Jenson Button has paid tribute to rally driver Ken Block who sadly passed away following a snowmobile accident near his ranch in Woodland, Utah.

The news was confirmed today following reports from the local Utah Sheriff's office who stated that Block was "pronounced dead at the scene".

Button took to Twitter to pay his respects to Block saying that the "sport lost one of the best today". He wrote:

"In shock at the passing of Ken Block. "Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. "Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man. "Sending love & hugs to the Block family"

Block competed in Rally America, Global RallyCross, and the World Rally Championship, making his rally debut in 2005 in the Rally America championship where he won the Rookie of the Year award.

As well as his rallying career, Block is also widely known for his Gymkhana YouTube video series where he tears up the streets pulling off incredible and mad stunts in rally cars. Travis Pastrana, also a rally icon, has recently taken on some of these Gymkhana videos on the Hoonigan YouTube channel.

Block also founded Hoonigan Racing and Hoonigan Industries, and DC Shoes.

Block's company, Hoonigan, confirmed the news on social media asking for privacy for Block's family.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. "Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve."

All our thoughts are with Block's family and friends.