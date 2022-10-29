Former F1 champion, Jenson Button, has recently appeared on E! News' online series 'DRIVE'. Button took the presenter, Austin J. Mills, out for a drive in the Radford Type 62-2 and discussed his career after Formula 1.

Button revealed that he let Matrix and John Wick star, Keanu Reeves, give his race car a go whilst they worked together on an upcoming F1 documentary which will be coming out on Disney +. Button explained:

"When I did some filming with him at Silverstone, he jumped in. "I was like, 'C'mon Keanu, get in the car.' “And initially, he's like, 'No, no, no, no. That's forbidden. I can't jump in your Formula 1 car.' ‘But he did, and his face, he was so excited, and we couldn't get him out."

Source: Formula 1

The former racing driver spoke about working with his "childhood hero in movies" on the upcoming series which will be on the 2009 World Championship, the one where Button took the victory.

"I raced with Brawn, which is a private team in Formula 1, and we came out and we beat all the big guns, all the big manufacturers in Formula 1. "So, Keanu was like, 'You know what? We're gonna do a documentary about that so people see the true story of what went down.'"

Many drivers find it difficult to navigate life after F1, Button spoke about what pushes him in his career now and what he has taken from his driving career. He said:

"I won the World Championship, and I wanted to do something else. "I went to another team. I went to Lewis Hamilton's team, McLaren, because I wanted that new challenge. If there's not a challenge, I get bored and I want to do something else, which is exactly what I've always done in my career."

No release date has been confirmed for the F1 documentary, but fans have been told it will be released next year.