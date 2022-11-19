Jeremy Clarkson of The Grand Tour and more recently Clarkson's Farm has commented on the drama surrounding F1 driver Max Verstappen over the last week.

Branding the Red Bull driver a “spoiled, entitled brat”, the motoring show presenter wrote about the dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix in his latest column for The Sun via Grand Tour Nation.

Last weekend caused a raucous in the F1 world as the Red Bull drivers butted heads during the Sunday of the Brazil GP. Max Verstappen, already titled the Champion of this season and with nothing to gain, didn't allow teammate Sergio Perez to pass him towards the end of the race. This now means that Perez is neck and neck with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as they battle for 2nd place in the drivers' championship with only one race left.

Jeremy notes in his column that fans of the sport are initially drawn to the drivers' “exuberant style and his get-out-of-my-way yobbery”, but in his eyes, the sport has now gone from “hero to zero”.

Talking about the stories surrounding the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Jeremy wrote:

“Despite the controversy, we were all thrilled when he won his first world championship. And even more thrilled when he won his second. “But then, during one brief radio message in the closing stages of last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, everyone suddenly decided that actually he was a b***ard.”

The ex-Top Gear presenter continued to describe the events of this year's Brazilian Grand Prix, pointing out that Verstappen had nothing to gain from taking a place above Perez, describing the team's orders as "no big deal". Because of this, Jeremy was angered to see Verstappen declining the order.

“Now, there was one time – in Monaco – when Sergio really didn’t help Max but there have been plenty of other occasions when he actively did. And that’s not important. “What is important is that Max disobeyed his boss and publicly came across as a spoiled, entitled brat who simply doesn’t understand the concept of kindness."

Jeremy admitted that Verstappen is “probably the best in the business”, but he also snubbed the sport, adding that he believes Countdown presenter Rachel Riley could “still win most Grand Prix by half an hour."

It sure looks like Jeremy isn't a fan of modern F1, with the presenter often looking back to the days of the sport where the cars didn't run safety systems such as traction control and where drivers used to change gear manually. But despite this, F1 has blown up in popularity over the last few years, partly down to Netflix's Drive to Survive.

Fans are waiting eagerly for this weekend's Grand Prix.