F1 News: Jos Verstappen’s Explosive Warning - 'Red Bull Is in Danger of Falling Apart'
Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has issued a warning to Red Bull, stating that the team must prove itself again next season following a turbulent year marked by significant changes. With new team members coming in, maintaining its dominant position will be a challenge for the outfit. The true test will come as Red Bull adjusts to the exit of key figures, including chief technical officer Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.
Jos has been known for his frank opinions on Red Bull and team principal Christian Horner, especially the comments passed early in the year when the team boss was under investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior. It was a challenging period for the team and a worried Jos had said the following to the Daily Mail:
“There is tension here while he remains in position.
“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”
While Horner was cleared of the charges, and the team has sustained itself with Max winning his fourth championship title, Jos said he still stands by his words even today. When asked if he regretted saying anything, he told De Telegraaf, as reported by Motorsport.com:
“No, not at all. What the team boss does or does not do, that does influence everything that is going on around the team. And therefore around Max.
“Of course I get involved in that. I see it all happening and I do think that I am in a position to say something about it.
“If I am put on the spot, then I will give my opinion. I will never harm Max. I look at the overall picture. At the end of the day, I stand by everything I said.”
Jos observed that things are more stable within Red Bull, and admitted that senior advisor Helmut Marko has more power in the team now. But from a sporting aspect, he said the end result was different from what he had expected: He explained:
“I do have that feeling. Top advisor Helmut Marko seems to have more power again as well, which I think is a good thing. The team is now growing a bit more together again.
“On the sporting side, it was a less enjoyable year with all the things going on surrounding the team.
“But it ends with highlights, which is positive.
“It all turned out very differently than I had thought beforehand. Both on a sporting level and the other things around it.
“At the start of the season, Red Bull still looked very strong, but Max was already saying after a few races that the car was not as good as people thought. And to what extent all the noise around the team has had an impact on the sporting performance, that's always hard to put a finger on.”
With the departures of Newey and Wheatley, Red Bull made changes to its structural hierarchy mid-season, leading Jos to suggest that Red Bull will have to show again that it can hand Max a fast car in 2025. This could be a challenge, as rival teams are expected to pack a stronger punch next season. Jos said:
“There have been a lot of changes within the team. Some people have new positions. I do feel that the team has to prove itself again and that they have to show that we are still fast. That's important for us.
“That's the way Max is in it. The pressure is on and that's the way it should be. It's up to the team to show that they have kept the good people and can build a fast car again.”