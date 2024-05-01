F1 News: Jos Verstappen Speaks Out on Adrian Newey Exit - 'Team in Danger of Falling Apart'
Jos Verstappen has expressed serious concerns about the stability of Red Bull Racing following the announcement of Adrian Newey's upcoming departure in 2025. Verstappen fears the team is at risk of disintegration if it continues to lose key personnel. Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, aired his apprehensions about the future of the team, candidly speaking about the potential repercussions of losing such a pivotal figure.
Adrian Newey announced his decision to leave Red Bull, with the team confirming his departure to occur in the first quarter of 2025, before the end of his existing contract. This move includes a concluded negotiation that frees Newey from a non-compete clause, potentially allowing him to join rival teams.
During an interview with De Telegraaf, Jos Verstappen commented:
"The team is in danger of falling apart. I was afraid of that earlier this year. For internal peace, it is important that key people stay on board. That is not the case now. Newey is leaving and earlier this year it also looked like Helmut [Marko] would be sent away. For the future, that is not good." [Translated by Google]
With Newey's exit on the horizon, there is uncertainty about maintaining the innovative edge that Red Bull has honed over the years. Max Verstappen, reflecting his father's sentiments but from a driver's perspective, also emphasized the importance of team cohesion and collective effort. The three-time world champion highlighted how crucial Newey has been to the team's morale and performance. The Dutch driver commented before the news of Newey's exit:
"We have a lot of people working on the car right, so it's a whole team effort that has to come together.Everyone's ideas get taken into account and you build the car that we have today, so yeah for sure, having someone part of the team like Adrian, I think it's a massive boost for everyone and many people work together to achieve the car we have today."
It is currently unclear as to whether Newey will be taking up a position with another team or heading into retirement.