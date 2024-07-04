F1 News: Kevin Magnussen Argues Against FIA For Max Verstappen After Austria Clash
Kevin Magnussen has become a vocal critic of the FIA’s rule enforcement, particularly in the wake of penalties imposed on fellow driver Max Verstappen during the Austrian Grand Prix. This controversy highlights the ongoing tensions between safety and the competitive spirit of motorsports.
At the center of the debate is the clash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, which prematurely ended the Briton's race. Verstappen received two penalty points on his license and a ten-second time penalty—a punishment that Magnussen finds excessive, especially considering Verstappen also suffered a puncture.
"It's frustrating that rules are interpreted differently all the time," he said. “Maybe they should make them a bit freer. In the end, Max got a penalty, which may have been justified according to the rules. But he had already been punished on his own with the puncture, so it didn't add anything at that point,” Magnussen argued.
Magnussen’s frustration stems from what he perceives as inconsistent rule applications:
“It's frustrating that rules are interpreted differently all the time," he stated. He contrasts this with his experiences in American racing circuits like IndyCar. “I have driven IndyCar myself and also sports cars in America. In the US, they have this approach, to let the drivers race and it works. It's not like it's out of control there. When you drive there, it's a bit like karting used to be. There were no specific rules for anything and everything, and it worked naturally. And the racing was great!”
However, Magnussen does uphold some specific safety protocols.
"I think you have to make a move before the other person does, otherwise it's dangerous if someone slipstreams you and you move right after he moved. You can't do that. Once you hit the brakes, changing direction too much is also dangerous,” he explained.