F1 News: Kevin Magnussen Future After F1 Revealed After Rumored Career Change
Kevin Magnussen is charting a new path following his imminent departure from the Haas F1 team. The Danish driver has signed with BMW’s factory team, as we reported earlier last week, marking a huge career shift into sportscar racing for the 2025 season. BMW’s recent announcement confirmed Magnussen as the first driver in their LeLMDh line-up.
Magnussen's departure from Haas comes amidst changes within the team, which has elected Esteban Ocon and Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman to round out their 2025 driver roster. As per the team dynamics of Formula 1, driver changes are not uncommon, opening doors for young talents like Bearman to make their mark. This transition has prompted Magnussen to reflect on his career, including a consideration to remain within F1 as a test driver, a typical route for seasoned drivers seeking to maintain an association with the sport.
Despite this potential continuation within F1, Magnussen’s shift to BMW and LMDh racing serves as a new chapter in his motorsport career. BMW made the announcement prior to the Abu Dhabi F1 finale. The specific details regarding Magnussen’s 2025 racing commitments are yet to be finalized, although his participation is anticipated in both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA Sportscar Championship with the BMW M Hybrid V8.
Magnussen reflected on this career shift with optimism, stating:
“I am happy and proud to represent such an iconic motorsport brand as BMW in some of the world's most legendary races.
“After 10 years in Formula 1, I am embarking on a new and exciting chapter, and I look forward to taking on the challenge in the most innovative and advanced sports cars in the history of endurance racing,” Magnussen said, eager to embrace the demands of sportscar racing.
BMW's motorsport head, Andrea Roos, shares this enthusiasm:
"Kevin Magnussen is an outstanding addition to our LMDh programme. He has regularly demonstrated his speed at the highest level in Formula 1 over the past decade. Thanks to his extensive experience, he is a true asset to our project," Roos explained.
Magnussen’s experience and adept performance in F1 will undoubtedly be beneficial as he navigates his new role within BMW’s LMDh campaign.
Magnussen is not unfamiliar with sports car racing. His previous stint in the IMSA series with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021 resulted in a victory at the Detroit Sportscar Classic. Additionally, Magnussen competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021 in the LMP2 class, finishing 17th alongside Anders Fjordbach and his father, Jan Magnussen. This background lays a strong foundation for his entry into the LMDh category, where his skills will be put to the test against some of the world’s most iconic endurance tracks.
The move to BMW comes as Magnussen’s Formula 1 chapter is drawing to a close. Ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale, Magnussen wrapped up the Qatar GP in ninth place, his fifth point-scoring performance of the 2024 season.
“A huge thank you to BMW M Motorsport for this fantastic opportunity,” Magnussen concluded.