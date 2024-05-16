F1 News: Kevin Magnussen Questions Penalty Points As Race Ban Looms
Kevin Magnussen has openly criticized the Formula 1 penalty point system as he edges closer to an automatic race ban. The Haas driver, who currently has 10 penalty points, questions the fairness of the system, especially regarding track limits.
The Danish driver's driving tactics, particularly in incidents like the Miami Grand Prix and Sprint Race have drawn attention and penalty points. While these maneuvers were often aimed at aiding his teammate Nico Hulkenberg's progress, they've put Magnussen in a precarious position regarding his continued participation this season.
Speaking during the Drivers Press Conference ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Magnussen commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"The next time is a race ban. These situations where I've had to play the support role for my teammate have been paying off. So it's been kind of valuable to us. I don't love the way the rules are. I think there's stuff to be looked at there. And for myself, I'm on 10 points, so I have to be careful not to get a race ban.
"The fact that I'm at risk of a race ban for driving outside of some white lines on a piece of tarmac...I don't know if I feel that that is right, but it is the way the rules are."
Introduced to improve driving standards and enhance safety, the penalty point system charges drivers with points for various infractions that could lead to a race ban if 12 points are accumulated within a year. With the F1 calendar now including up to 24 races, drivers like Magnussen see increased risk in this system—an argument for perhaps revisiting the rules.
"There are more races now than there were back when they were introduced it, and I feel you can end up getting a race ban effectively for a very minor thing."