F1 News: Kevin Magnussen takes Pole Position in Brazil

Magnussen shocks the world at Interlagos

Kevin Magnussen produced a brilliant lap to take a magical Pole Position in Brazil, taking advantage of the mixed conditions at Interlagos. 

Magnussen has claimed the first Pole Position of his F1 career and the first for Haas F1 Team, with one of the biggest shock results of the year. 

The Danish driver was the first on track at the start of Q3, ensuring that he would maximise the track conditions in the event of more rain. 

Magnussen put his VF-22 at the top of the timing sheets early in the session, putting him in a brilliant position with the forecast of more rain. 

A spin from George Russell produced a red flag in Q3, which allowed the rain to intensify and make life more difficult for drivers trying to improve. 

The rain continued during the red flag period, preventing any improvements and keeping Kevin Magnussen firmly in P1. 

Haas continues to battle against AlphaTauri for eighth in the constructors, to Magnussen's lap could prove instrumental in the team's championship position. 

Whilst Russell's red flag was crucial in Magnussen's Pole Position, he deserves immense credit for outperforming the rest of the grid at the start of Q3.

For all the controversy and uncertainty produced by wet conditions this year, Interlagos has produced yet another iconic session. 

magnussen cold with it
