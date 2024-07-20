F1 News: Kevin Magnussen Teases 2025 Haas Role Despite Ending Contract
Kevin Magnussen announced he will be parting ways with Haas at the end of the 2024 racing season earlier this week. This decision concludes a notable seven-season stint with the American team, spanning several periods of his career. Despite his planned departure, discussions about a potential non-driving role with the team in 2025 have surfaced after comments from team chief Ayao Komatsu.
Magnussen described the upcoming departure as "bittersweet," particularly as it aligns with Haas's surge in competitiveness. Speaking to the media during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Magnussen explained, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“Well, I think, you know, I’ve been with this team since the very beginning of Haas’ time at F1, and I feel very much a part of the family.
“It’s going to be strange to leave the team at the end of the year, but everything comes to an end, and, you know, it’s still quite early in the season."
Responding to Haas' decision to secure new drivers early, Magnussen acknowledged the practicality while keeping his options open:
“Haas have gone ahead and wants to secure the drivers for next year early enough, and there’s still seats available, so that’s understandable and fine by me.”
However, should racing opportunities not pan out, Magnussen is considering alternative roles within Haas. Komatsu commented in the exit announcement:
“Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity.
“We can hopefully define that in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and knowledge of our working operations are undoubtedly of value in our on-going growth and development.”
Responding to these comments, Magnussen stated:
“Well, if I’m racing elsewhere in Formula 1 in another team, it doesn’t work. But I think it’s nice of him [Komatsu] to say that.
“If I won’t be racing in Formula 1 next year, then absolutely I’ll definitely look at that and get some kind of role advisory or however they see fit.
“I’ve been with this team for many years now and know the operation very well.
“I have a lot of experience in Formula 1, so it would be good to keep making use of that instead of just leaving the sport altogether.”
The Danish driver continued:
“I don’t think I would be interested in a reserve driver role. If I’m able to take some kind of role with Haas, it means that I didn’t land a seat in Formula 1 of course.
“And in that case I think I’d call it that in Formula 1. I wouldn’t want to just go to every race. I’d want to focus on other things that would be exciting and fulfilling for me.
“I think being a reserve driver waiting around for someone to break his leg. I don’t think that’s very exciting.”