F1 News: Kimi Raikkonen Drops His "Ice Man" Exterior To Reveal Heartwarming Family News

Former F1 driver reveals he and his wife are expecting their third child.

Former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen has taken to social media to reveal that he and his wife Minttu are expecting their third child together. 

Raikkonen made his F1 debut in 2001 with Sauber where he also achieved his championship win in 2007. Over his long career the Finnish driver had 21 race wins, 103 podium finishes, 18 pole positions, and 46 fastest laps. Raikkonen also drover for McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus, and Alfa Romeo.

The Finnish driver decided to head into retirement at the end of the 2021 season. As well as Formula One, Raikkonen has also competed in the World Rally Championship and NASCAR Cup Series.

The former driver already has a son, Robin, and daughter, Rianna, both of which are growing up to love racing like their father. Eight-year-old Robin is competing in and winning junior events with many drawing comparisons to his father. 

Fans have lovingly branded Raikkonen as the "Ice Man" for his abrupt manner on and off the track and both the fans and the driver refer to his children as "Ice Cubes". However, the has dropped his usual icy exterior for the latest social media post. He wrote to his Instagram followers to reveal his wife's pregnancy:

“Oh baby girl, you are already so loved. We can’t wait to meet the newest member of our family in a few months!”

Fans reacted to the sweet post joking that they are creating their own racing team, with the Robin and Rianna already loving the industry. One fan commented:

"Going to have a full race team shortly"

Another fan commented:

"2048 FERRARİ WORLD CHAMPİON" [sic]

Someone else responded:

"another potential f1 champion on the way"

