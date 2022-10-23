Skip to main content
F1 News: Lance Stroll earns season-best P5 start for Aston Martin in America

F1 News: Lance Stroll earns season-best P5 start for Aston Martin in America

Stroll flourished in COTA qualifying.

Stroll flourished in COTA qualifying.

Lance Stroll has secured Aston Martin's best starting position of the season, requiring just one lap to put himself as the 'best of the rest' in qualifying. 

The Canadian qualified in 7th but has been promoted to 5th place on the grid after applying Leclerc and Perez's engine penalties. 

Aston Martin's biggest weakness this year has been qualifying, with the Silverstone-based squad proving competitive enough to score points in race trim since the summer break. 

Lance Stroll's fantastic qualifying performance is an encouraging sign for Aston, a team gathering important momentum as 2023 approaches. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Within just seven points of sixth-place Alfa Romeo in the standings, Aston Martin has a big opportunity to score important points. 

Speaking in Aston Martin's qualifying report, Stroll reflected on his session:

"The car felt really good today; we found plenty of grip, and the car gave me confidence. It gives us a great starting position for tomorrow. 

"I am really pleased for the team because we made good progress with the car recently, and we are looking stronger on Saturdays. 

"I really enjoyed it out there, even though conditions were tricky with the wind. 

"It looks like we will start from fifth place, with a couple of penalties for the cars ahead, which means we are in the mix to pick up a good result on Sunday."

Aston Martin garage
News

Lance Stroll delivers for Aston Martin in America qualifying

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher americaa
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher - "The potential was a lot higher" in America qualifying

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
daniel ricciardo sing
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo linked to 2023 F1 reserve driver role

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220023-scuderia-ferrari-usa-gp-friday
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz takes Pole Position in America

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Ffnq6YyWIBE5USU
News

Daniel Ricciardo Talks F1 With NBA and NFL Stars Patrick Beverley and Derwin James

By Alex Harrington
SI202210220088_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Christian Horner Reacts To Passing Of Team Owner Dietrich Mateschitz

By Alex Harrington
mateschitz-christian-horner-red-bull_3288150
News

F1 News: Red Bull Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Has Died Aged 78

By Alex Harrington
M277122
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff responds to Christian Horner - "I almost had to squeeze out a tear"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang