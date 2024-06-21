F1 News: Lance Stroll Summoned To Stewards After Spanish GP FP1
Lance Stroll, the Canadian racing driver from Aston Martin, finds himself under scrutiny not for a mishap on the track but rather for missing a pre-scheduled event with fans before the first free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) announced that Stroll had been summoned to the stewards to explain his absence from a mandatory fan interaction session, an engagement required for all drivers.
According to Formula 1 regulations, drivers are obligated to partake in fan activities for a duration of 30 minutes within the 90 minutes before the start of the first practice session. Stroll's failure to appear at this event led to his summons by the stewards, who have scheduled a meeting with him at 15:45 local time following FP1.
The proceedings set forth by the stewards require Stroll to provide a compelling and satisfactory justification for his absence. Depending on the outcome of this explanation, the stewards will decide the appropriate course of action, which could range from a warning to more severe penalties.
During the first Free Practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, the Canadian driver put in the fourteenth fastest time compared to his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso who went ninth fastest. However, these practice sessions are not fully representative due to the teams and drivers running various different tests to prepare for Qualifying tomorrow and the Grand Prix on Sunday.