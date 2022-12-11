F1 News: Lando Norris admits says the McLaren did not suit his driving style

Lando Norris has explained that McLaren's MCL36 did not suit his driving style, describing the 2022 machine as one of his most difficult to handle.

The 23-year-old can be pleased with his performances throughout the season, often maximising the results available in the battle of the midfield.

Norris finished the season as the 'best of the rest' in the standings, although the British driver has admitted that he is now tired of being given that unofficial title.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by gpfans, Norris explained the difficulties he faced this season:

"This year has been the furthest away from what I want.

"Last year was maybe a middle ground. This year, we got further away from driving the car I feel like I want to drive - or would suit me the most.

"At the end of the day, I always say give me the quickest car, and I feel like I will be able to drive that rather than driving one that does suit me.

"It is easy to make a car that suits me but is not always quick."

McLaren will be pleased to have recovered after a difficult start to the 2022 season, but they are still a long way behind the front-runners.

Norris will be optimistic that McLaren can fight more competitively and progress in the upcoming seasons.