F1 News: Lando Norris And Max Verstappen Tensions Rise Off Track - 'Lose A Lot Of Respect'
As the dust settles on the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, the fallout between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen has left the former fuming. A pivotal moment that defined the race was a dramatic collision at the Red Bull Ring, involving a tussle between Norris and Verstappen during the final stages, resulting in punctured tires for both. Norris was forced to retire due to extensive damage, while Verstappen limped to a fifth-place finish, ultimately leading to George Russell's unexpected victory.
The stewards handed down a ten-second penalty to Verstappen post-race, pinpointing him as the culprit in the incident. This decision echoes the tension that unfolded on the track, with Norris openly criticizing Verstappen's approach to racing. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 following the race, Norris stated, as quoted by GPBlog:
"It depends what he says. If he says he did nothing wrong, then I'll lose a lot of respect for that. If he admits to being stupid, running into me, and being reckless, then I have a small amount of respect.
"I'm disappointed. It was a good race. I looked forward to a fair battle, but I wouldn't say that's what it was. Tough one to take. A mistake-free race from myself. I did a good job, but I was taken out of the race. You're not allowed to react to another driver, and that's what he did three times out of three. Two times, I managed to avoid it. Third time, he ran into me. He ruined his own race as much as he ruined mine."
Norris’s frustration was palpable as he discussed the impact of the crash, which went beyond just a lost race. In a separate interview, Norris explained, as quoted by Autosport:
"There's rules for what you're not allowed to do and you're allowed to do. He was doing things you're not allowed to do and not getting penalised. I expect a tough battle against Max. I know what to expect. I expect aggression and pushing the limits and that kind of thing.
"All three times he's doing stuff which can easily cause an incident. And in a way just a bit reckless – he seemed like a little bit desperate from his side. Doesn't need to be, he's got plenty of wins. But a bit desperate to do what he could to not let me pass and I know it's going to be aggressive. I'm in a way not surprised, but I just expected a tough, fair, respectful on the edge bit of racing and I don't feel like that's what I got him into."
Norris continued:
"I don't think I need to change anything I'm doing. I mean, I was on the edge of the track, I didn't know what else I'm going to do. He's always been a bit like that. I respect Max a lot and what he can do and what he goes out and does every time he's on track, but there's times when I think he goes maybe a little bit too far.
"And I feel like today is a little bit of that. It's one incident and at the same time, I know these things happen. [But] I'm disappointed. He ruined my race, destroyed my car. These are the best bits on the car [now] for the bin. We don't have a lot of space in the battle that we're in, in terms of upgrades and budget cap and things like that.
"My whole car is destroyed and these are all the bits that we need for next week. It's not just a repercussion of what happens on the track, it's everything that we have to carry in Silverstone and be disadvantaged by. I just expected a bit more from him."