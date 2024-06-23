F1 News: Lando Norris Annoyed After Spain - 'I Should Have Won'
Lando Norris expressed a mix of disappointment and self-reflection following his second-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix, attributing his failure to secure victory primarily to a poor start, despite having the "quickest" car on the track. The Brit, who began the race from pole position, critically noted that his initial performance at the start of the race had a significant negative impact on the race's outcome.
At the recent adrenaline-filled Spanish Grand Prix, it was Lando Norris who caught the spotlight, albeit for reasons tinged with frustration. Despite securing the second position, Norris could not hide his disappointment, citing a missed opportunity that should have seen him at the top of the podium.
From the outset, the race was an intense affair. Norris, who had the advantage of the pole position, unfortunately, lost his lead early due to a slower start, slipping to third behind George Russell and eventually being overtaken by Max Verstappen, who seized the race lead with a dynamic move. That initial loss of position was a blow from which Norris could not fully recover, despite a valiant fight back and smart strategic moves later in the race.
Reflecting on his experience, Norris did not mask his feelings.
"I should have won. I got a bad start. As simple as that. The car was incredible today. We were for sure the quickest. I just lost it at the beginning," he remarked. His car, finely tuned and evidently swift, performed impeccably, signaling that the issue was not with the equipment but with the critical initial moments of the race.
Despite his self-admitted error at the start, Norris chose to focus on the positives, grateful for the team's hard work, which was evident in the car's performance.
"Disappointed but a lot of positives. One negative and that kind of ruined everything. I know that. Apart from that, a good amount of points and thanks to the team because the car [was] amazing," he added.
The race saw its fair share of strategic shifts and pit stop dramas. Notably, Max Verstappen managed a meteoric 1.9-second stop that placed him back in the lead, a tactical masterpiece by the Red Bull team. Norris’s team chose to extend his first stint, potentially giving him the benefit of fresher soft tires towards the race’s closing stages—a strategy that paid off as he clinched the fastest lap but ultimately wasn’t enough to clinch first place.
Norris’s sterling performance, notwithstanding the start, was a testament to his skill and his team's launch up the grid since Silverstone last year. His ability to nearly bridge a significant time gap to Verstappen in the latter stages was particularly noteworthy, showcasing not just pace but persistence.
Moreover, Norris's experience in Spain underscores an essential Formula 1 axiom: a good start is as crucial as the race strategy itself, particularly when margins are razor-thin at the front of the pack. His candid self-assessment and reflection post-race mark him as a racer who is not only fast but also introspective and mature.