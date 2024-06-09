F1 News: Lando Norris Beams After 'Perfect' Yet 'Stressful' Race In Canada
At the Canadian Grand Prix, Lando Norris turned in a stellar performance that was both thrilling and arduous, leading him to describe the race event as "chaos" and "eventful." Finishing second, the McLaren driver managed to shine despite the unpredictability that defines Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, expressing a mixture of satisfaction and slight frustration over the race dynamics influenced by the Safety Car.
Speaking to Martin Brundle in his post-race interview, Norris explained:
"It was chaos. It was eventful. To be honest, I felt like I drove a good race the whole time from start to finish. The first two stints were very strong. I had amazing pace. But then the Safety Car had me over, just like it helped me in Miami, it’s now had me back over.
"Honestly, I thought it was a pretty perfect race from my side. Just a bit unlucky, but that’s what it is. But it was good fun."
The mental and physical demands of such a race did not dampen Norris's spirits.
"These conditions are so stressful inside the car, but very enjoyable at the same time.
"The first stint I was in the lead by what, 10-12 seconds, pulling away probably 2-3 seconds a lap. Things are going beautifully and of course it’s Montreal, so there’s always something that’s got to come into play.
Despite narrowly missing the top step of the podium, Norris commended his competitor, Max Verstappen, for a flawless performance. He continued:
"But it was good. Fair play to Max. He drove a good race, no mistakes. It was good fun. I’m happy with second. Good points for the team, so a good weekend for us."
"We’re close. It’s nice to be so close once again and on the podium, so we’ll keep fighting."
What happened in the Canadian GP?
Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. The podium was completed by Lando Norris and George Russell, who secured second and third places respectively, both delivering outstanding performances under pressure.
The Grand Prix kicked off under challenging conditions with steady rain dictating the use of intermediate tires for most drivers, although Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg boldly opted for wet tires. From the get-go, George Russell, starting from pole, managed to fend off Verstappen, setting the stage for a riveting contest. However, the real drama unfolded mid-race as the skies momentarily cleared, prompting a frantic reevaluation of strategies among the teams.
The ever-changing conditions from heavy showers to brief sunshine played a significant role in the race dynamics, influencing critical decisions on tire choices.
The race was punctuated by several safety car periods, largely due to incidents involving Logan Sargeant, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon. All three drivers were forced to retire from the race along with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc.