F1Briefings

F1 News: Lando Norris Blindsided by Safety Car - 'Had Me Over!'

Lando's race suffered from an untimely safety car caused by Logan Sargeant.

Alex Harrington

Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; McLaren driver Lando Norris (GBR) (right) talks with Mercedes driver George Russell (GBR) after the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; McLaren driver Lando Norris (GBR) (right) talks with Mercedes driver George Russell (GBR) after the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, edging out Lando Norris, who had led the race before a safety car intervention reshuffled the pack. Norris expressed resilience and acknowledged the unpredictable elements of Formula 1 after his strategic gamble didn't pay off as planned. "It was so stressful but enjoyable at the same time. I was in the lead, pulling away," Norris reflected. Despite losing the lead, Norris managed to secure a commendable second place, appreciating the performance strides made by his McLaren team throughout the event.

In the unpredictable and often chaotic world of Formula 1 racing, timing is everything, a lesson Lando Norris learned firsthand during the recent Canadian Grand Prix. Leading the race confidently, Norris's tactical play was disrupted by an untimely safety car deployment—a stark contrast to an earlier boost he received under similar circumstances at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris appeared set for a potential win at Montreal, leading his competitors by two seconds when the safety car emerged following an incident involving Logan Sargeant. While Norris opted to stay out one more lap before pitting, his competitors seized the moment to pit immediately. This decision cost Norris dearly: he dropped to third after his stop, a frustrating setback for the McLaren driver who had been demonstrating strong form.

After the race, Norris shared his feelings:

"The safety car had me over, unlike how it helped me in Miami. I thought it was pretty perfect from my side. Just unlucky. It was so stressful but enjoyable at the same time. I was in the lead, pulling away. Things were going beautifully, but it's Montreal so something has to come into play. I'm not going to be the one to complain. It happens; that's racing," he told Martin Brundle in the post-race interviews.

The British driver did not let this misfortune dampen his spirits entirely, however. Accommodating in defeat, Norris praised his rival, Max Verstappen, who emerged victorious in a race marked by strategic gambles and pivotal decisions amplified by weather fluctuations.

"Fair play to Max. He drove a good race. We got good points for the team. It's what it is. The car has been great all weekend," Norris reflected.

Published |Modified
Alex Harrington

ALEX HARRINGTON

Alex is the editor-in-chief of F1 editorial. He fell in love with F1 at the young age of 7 after hearing the scream of naturally aspirated V10s echo through his grandparents' lounge. That year he watched as Michael Schumacher took home his fifth championship win with Ferrari, and has been unable to look away since. 

Home/News